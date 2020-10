People carry flowers and candles at Nice church virgil following deadly knife attack in France



After a deadly knife attack left people dead in Nice, France, crowds gathered outside a local cathedral to pay their respects to the victims of the attack on October 29. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 11 hours ago

Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack



French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will more than doublethe number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks after threepeople were killed at a church in Nice. Mr.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39 Published 18 hours ago