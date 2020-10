Power Outages From Hurricane Zeta Complicates Early Voting Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoPower outages caused by Hurricane Zeta could have an effect on impact affect early voting in the southeast. Civil rights groups are asking Georgia's governor to extend hours at polling places today. It's the last day for early voting there.



Louisiana's governor said getting power turned back on at polling places is... Watch VideoPower outages caused by Hurricane Zeta could have an effect on impact affect early voting in the southeast. Civil rights groups are asking Georgia's governor to extend hours at polling places today. It's the last day for early voting there.Louisiana's governor said getting power turned back on at polling places is 👓 View full article