News24.com | Congolese husband of Angola's Isabel dos Santos dies in diving accident - colleague, relatives Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Sindika Dokolo, the Congolese businessman and art collector husband of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, has died in a diving accident in Dubai, a colleague and two family members said on Friday. 👓 View full article

