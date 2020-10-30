Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Jones Today Falls On Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Coronavirus Fears With Stock Market Rally At Brink

Upworthy Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Access to this page has been denied because we believe you are using automation tools to browse the website.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Rising COVID Cases Impacts Global Markets As Stocks Plunge

Rising COVID Cases Impacts Global Markets As Stocks Plunge 02:21

 Anne Makovec reports on global stock markets taking a beating as COVID cases spike in U.S. and Europe (10-28-2020)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Stocks Waver, Dwindling Stimulus Chances [Video]

US Stocks Waver, Dwindling Stimulus Chances

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images US stocks wavered on Friday as new commentary from the White House cut into hopes for pre-election stimulus. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated a bill could..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Apple and Amazon drive Wall Street rally [Video]

Apple and Amazon drive Wall Street rally

Stocks jumped on Monday led by high-flying tech names Apple and Amazon. Investors were also upbeat on vaccine progress and stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the action.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published
Why Tech Stocks Closed Mix [Video]

Why Tech Stocks Closed Mix

On Wednesday, US stocks closed mixed. Business Insider reports that sliding tech giants overshadowed the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep monetary support intact for the foreseeable future. Central..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

compro_tax

Winsome Martin Dow Jones Futures Dive 450 Points, As Microsoft Falls On Guidance; First Solar Soars 12% - Investor's Business Dail… https://t.co/GtoGb7f6Kk 2 days ago

HISteveWilliams

Steve Williams Dow Jones Futures Tumble 500 Points, As Microsoft Falls On Earnings; Apple, Tesla Drop, While First Solar Soars On… https://t.co/dEPL669SUR 2 days ago