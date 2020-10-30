Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
The Mandalorian season 2 gives Disney Plus users a reason to open the app
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
The Mandalorian season 2 gives Disney Plus users a reason to open the app
Friday, 30 October 2020 (
4 hours ago
)
The Mandalorian might finally get people to open their Disney Plus app again.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Halloween
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Lil Wayne
Instagram
Arizona
Black Friday
Apple Inc.
Shooting of Breonna Taylor
Facebook
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Turkey
Greece
Donald Trump Jr
The Mandalorian
Trevor Lawrence
Star Wars
WORTH WATCHING
Coronavirus forces Halloween events to be scaled back in the US
Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost wed in New York
How To Clean You iPhone Without Damaging It