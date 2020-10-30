Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Nasrin' Documentary Spotlights Life And Work Of Jailed Iranian Human Rights Lawyer

NPR Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
A new film focuses on Nasrin Sotoudeh, a leading human rights lawyer whose health is declining in prison. "She is the closest thing that Iran has to Nelson Mandela," says analyst Karim Sadjadpour.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sarah McBride to Become First Transgender State Senator in US History [Video]

Sarah McBride to Become First Transgender State Senator in US History

Sarah McBride to Become First Transgender State Senator in US History. McBride won in Delaware to become America's highest-ranking, openly transgender official. She took to Twitter to address her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
'Everyone has access to safe sanitation under Swachh Bharat Mission': India at UNHRC [Video]

'Everyone has access to safe sanitation under Swachh Bharat Mission': India at UNHRC

While talking at the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council's (UNHRC). India's first secretary to United Nations in Geneva, Vimarsh Aryan said, "Under the Swachh Bharat mission, all..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published