'Nasrin' Documentary Spotlights Life And Work Of Jailed Iranian Human Rights Lawyer
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
A new film focuses on Nasrin Sotoudeh, a leading human rights lawyer whose health is declining in prison. "She is the closest thing that Iran has to Nelson Mandela," says analyst Karim Sadjadpour.
