You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital



The antiviral drug remdesivir is the first and only drug approved for COVID-19 treatment in the U.S. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago Tocilizumab Reduces Risk Of Death In Severe COVID-19 Patients



Treatment with the drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce the risk of death among hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. Tocilizumab cuts the risk of death by about 30%, according to a study.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Eli Lilly wins US$375mln US government order for COVID-19 drug Eli Lilly Inc (NYSE:LLY) has received a boost for its antibody-based COVID-19 treatment after the US government placed a US$375mln order for 300,000 doses. The...

Proactive Investors 2 days ago





Tweets about this