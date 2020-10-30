Global  
 

Texas early voting exceeds total of all 2016 ballots

Friday, 30 October 2020
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texans have already cast more ballots in the presidential election than they did during all of 2016, an...
News video: Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas

Early voting boosts hopes for Biden in Texas 01:57

 Less than a week before Election Day, Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to a prize that has eluded generations of Democratic presidential candidates: Texas. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Texas' 2020 early voting surpasses total turnout in 2016 election

 More than 9 million people have voted early in the key state of Texas, surpassing the state's total turnout from the 2016 general...
Texas total votes surpasses 2016 numbers

 Texas’ population is growing, and it extended its early voting period this year due to the coronavirus. Experts are predicting the...
Early votes in Texas surpass total ballots cast in 2016

 Surge in people voting ahead of election day comes as Democrats try to flip Republican state
