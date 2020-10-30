Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islands

Earthquake in Greece and Turkey



Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:30 Published 2 hours ago

Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey



A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, authorities said. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 2 hours ago