Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islands

Friday, 30 October 2020
Fourteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves which slammed into coastal areas and islands.
News video: Strong Earthquake Hits Turkey And Greece

Strong Earthquake Hits Turkey And Greece 00:53

 A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.

Earthquake in Greece and Turkey [Video]

Earthquake in Greece and Turkey

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:30Published
Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey [Video]

Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, authorities said. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Turkey quake: Homes shaken as Izmir hit with major tremor [Video]

Turkey quake: Homes shaken as Izmir hit with major tremor

Footage showed homes in Izmir, Turkey swaying as the region was hit by a major earthquake.The magnitude 7 quake hit off the coast of Izmir province, north of the Greek island of Samos.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Four dead as strong earthquake hits Turkish coast

 A strong earthquake has struck between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey’s western Izmir province and...
Belfast Telegraph

Turkey earthquake: 6 killed as strong tremors hit Aegean Sea

 Six people were killed in Turkey after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves which...
DNA

Turkish health minister: 4 dead, 120 injured in earthquake

 A strong earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey's western Izmir province and...
CTV News Also reported by •Hindu

