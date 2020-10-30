Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW Queensland border to open but shut to Greater Sydney
In Australia, Queensland will reopen its border with NSW except for the Greater Sydney region, despite mounting pressure on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to reopen the entire state. TO READ THE HERALD'S FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Queensland North-east state of Australia
Emotional Qld premier defends euthanasiaQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has defended her change of heart over euthanasia after being accused of politicising the issue.
SBS
Qld border to reopen to regional NSWQueensland will reopen to all of regional NSW from Tuesday, but Sydneysiders and Victoria will remain on the COVID-19 border blacklist.
SBS
Queensland to remain closed to greater Sydney and VictoriaPremier Annastacia Palaszczuk resists calls to reopen her Australian state, after a historic election win.
BBC News
Labor's Annastacia Palaszczuk claims victory in Queensland election and says she's confident of a majorityLabor will return to power in Queensland, likely retaining its majority, but potentially having to govern with support from a minor party.
SBS
Annastacia Palaszczuk claims victory in Queensland election, says she is confident of winning majorityLabor will return to power in Queensland, likely retaining its majority but potentially having to govern with support from a minor party.
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
NSW will open its border to Victoria on 23 November as QR codes set to become mandatory for venuesNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced border restrictions with Victoria will be lifted on 23 November.
SBS
NSW authorities scramble to locate potentially exposed diners as Hoxton Park coronavirus cluster growsNSW has recorded one new local case of COVID-19 while the state's premier says the reopening of the Victorian border could happen within weeks.
SBS
NSW authorities scramble to locate potentially exposed diners as Hoxton Park cluster growsNSW has recorded one new local case of COVID-19 while the state's premier says the reopening of the Victorian border could happen within weeks.
SBS
Reward announced over 2014 suspicious death of Monika ChettyThe NSW Government has announced a $500,000 reward for information over the 2014 suspicious death Monika Chetty. In January 2014, NSW police found the a..
SBS
Gladys Berejiklian threatens to make QR codes mandatory as authorities struggle to find potentially infected dinersFrustrated NSW health authorities are threatening to make QR codes mandatory as contact tracers struggle to find potentially infected diners.
SBS
Greater Western Sydney Region in New South Wales, Australia
Queensland will re-open to NSW, except Greater Sydney, but remain closed to VictoriaQueensland will reopen to all of regional NSW from Tuesday but Sydneysiders and Victoria will remain on the COVID-19 border blacklist.
SBS
Annastacia Palaszczuk Australian politician
Annastacia Palaszczuk 'confident of Labor majority government' as Deb Frecklington concedes defeatLabor will return to power in Queensland, likely retaining its majority but potentially having to govern with support from a minor party.
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this