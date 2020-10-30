Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW Queensland border to open but shut to Greater Sydney

New Zealand Herald Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW Queensland border to open but shut to Greater SydneyIn Australia, Queensland will reopen its border with NSW except for the Greater Sydney region, despite mounting pressure on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to reopen the entire state. TO READ THE HERALD'S FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE...
