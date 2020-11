Behind The (Virtual) Scenes Of Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Watch Video "Chess isn't always competitive. Chess can also be beautiful."



Telling the story of a chess prodigy and her struggles to become the greatest player in the world, "The Queen's Gambit" has been praised for its exceptionally accurate depictions of the game.



Take, for example, this scene.



John Mangia, visual... Watch Video "Chess isn't always competitive. Chess can also be beautiful."Telling the story of a chess prodigy and her struggles to become the greatest player in the world, "The Queen's Gambit" has been praised for its exceptionally accurate depictions of the game.Take, for example, this scene.John Mangia, visual 👓 View full article