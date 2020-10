Where Voting Stands Four Days Out From Election Day Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

In the final weekend before Election Day, early voting — both by mail and in-person — has reached historic levels. Already, more than 82 million people have voted — nearly 60% of the total votes counted in the entire 2016 election — with Hawaii and Texas eclipsing their totals four years ago.