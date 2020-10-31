Twitter Unfreezes New York Post Account Suspended Over Hunter Biden Story
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Twitter has again altered its “hacked materials” policy, reversing a decision to lock the New York Post out of its account over tweets promoting a controversial report about the business dealings of the Biden family.
The company said on Friday that it would overturn a prior move to lock the Post out of its handle, dropping...
