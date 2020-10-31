Global  
 

Twitter Unfreezes New York Post Account Suspended Over Hunter Biden Story

Eurasia Review Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Twitter Unfreezes New York Post Account Suspended Over Hunter Biden StoryTwitter has again altered its “hacked materials” policy, reversing a decision to lock the New York Post out of its account over tweets promoting a controversial report about the business dealings of the Biden family.

The company said on Friday that it would overturn a prior move to lock the Post out of its handle, dropping...
You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter allows New York Post account to tweet again after contested Hunter Biden story led the company to update hacked materials policy

 Twitter reversed course following backlash over its decision to block users from sharing the Post's story amid concerns about its source and veracity.
Business Insider

Twitter Unlocks New York Post Account After Two-week Standoff Over Hunter Biden Posts

 Twitter Inc. on Friday unlocked the New York Post's Twitter account after a two-week stalemate over posting links to its reporting about Hunter Biden.
RTTNews

Censorship by Big Tech is imperiling America's democracy

 (Natural News) The Big Tech censorship by Jack Dorsey’s Twitter of the New York Post story on Hunter Biden and Joe Biden is so egregious that I have to speak...
NaturalNews.com