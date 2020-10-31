Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US hits record high single-day total as COVID-19 cases surpass 9 million

Mid-Day Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The United States reported over 90,000 COVID-19 cases, the record high single-day total since the onset of the pandemic in the country. It took only 14 days for the country to add one million new cases from eight million to nine million, the fastest rate since the pandemic began, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Cases...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: U.S. Reaches Record High With Over 74,000 New Covid-19 Cases Nationwide Everyday

U.S. Reaches Record High With Over 74,000 New Covid-19 Cases Nationwide Everyday 01:11

 Over 40 states are reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, adding an average of more than 74,000 cases to the national total everyday. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

United States reports biggest single-day jump of 91,295 cases for the first time | Oneindia News [Video]

United States reports biggest single-day jump of 91,295 cases for the first time | Oneindia News

With no end to the Coronavirus Pandemic raging in United States, another grim milestone has been breached. For the first time US has reported more than 90,000 Coronavirus Cases in 24 hours according to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
National Conference claims 'Farooq Abdullah prevented from leaving residence'|Oneindia News [Video]

National Conference claims 'Farooq Abdullah prevented from leaving residence'|Oneindia News

A row has erupted over the government's decision to appoint new Information Commissioners opposed by the Congress in a dissent note. The National Conference on Friday claimed that authorities in Jammu..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:10Published
COVID-19: India's testing capacity currently increased to more than 10.65 crore [Video]

COVID-19: India's testing capacity currently increased to more than 10.65 crore

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 30 reported single-day spike of 48,648 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 563 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

82 new COVID-19 cases breaks Sask. record for largest single-day increase

 Saskatchewan reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting another single-day high for new cases.
CTV News Also reported by •CBS News

U.S. sees record surge in coronavirus cases

 There are new signs that the nation's months-long battle against the coronavirus is moving in a dangerous direction. On Friday, there were more than 83,000...
CBS News

Ontario reports record 978 new COVID-19 cases

 Ontario reported almost 1,000 new cases on Saturday, the most on a single day since the coronavirus outbreak began in late January. The number surpasses the...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News US hits record high single-day total with over 90,000 COVID-19 cases; tally surpass 9 mn https://t.co/558nk3uPxj 3 minutes ago

Sambad_English

Sambad English #US hits record high single-day total as #COVID19 cases surpass 9 mn https://t.co/gKZkjoEymK 26 minutes ago

hardikpkamdar

Hardik P Kamdar RT @indiatvnews: US hits record high single-day total with over 90,000 COVID-19 cases; tally surpass 9 mn https://t.co/RcaqO6rMhJ 37 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com It took only 14 days for the country to add one million new cases from eight million to nine million, the fastest r… https://t.co/2Al9jsy9K5 39 minutes ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Twenty-five states have set a new record for cases in the last two weeks, including 17 states with record highs sin… https://t.co/gQNHVtSyWf 53 minutes ago

SalaKhabri

khabri sala US hits record high single-day total with over 90,000 COVID-19 cases; tally surpass 9 mn https://t.co/3AS3EbY0L0 56 minutes ago

PrameyaEnglish

Prameya English US hits record high single-day total as COVID-19 cases surpass 9 mn https://t.co/IQby8ofkAq 1 hour ago

indiatvnews

India TV US hits record high single-day total with over 90,000 COVID-19 cases; tally surpass 9 mn https://t.co/RcaqO6rMhJ 1 hour ago