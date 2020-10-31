US hits record high single-day total as COVID-19 cases surpass 9 million
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () The United States reported over 90,000 COVID-19 cases, the record high single-day total since the onset of the pandemic in the country. It took only 14 days for the country to add one million new cases from eight million to nine million, the fastest rate since the pandemic began, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
