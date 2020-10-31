Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Factionalizing Antisemitism: The British Labour Party Suspends Jeremy Corbyn – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Factionalizing Antisemitism: The British Labour Party Suspends Jeremy Corbyn – OpEdWhatever stance taken by followers of the British Labour Party on the subject of antisemitism within its ranks, the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn must be seen as an exercise of muscle on the part of Sir Keir Starmer.  Since coming to the leadership, Starmer’s popularity has risen, catching up to that of Prime Minister Boris...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report

Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report 02:28

 It comes after an investigation slammed the Labour Party over its response to allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks.View on euronews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John McDonnell calls for unity following anti-Semitism report release [Video]

John McDonnell calls for unity following anti-Semitism report release

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called for unity in the LabourParty after the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn following his comments on therelease of the anti-Semitism report. Mr McDonnell's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Len McCluskey dubs Corbyn suspension unjust [Video]

Len McCluskey dubs Corbyn suspension unjust

General Secretary of Unite the Union, Len McCluskey, says Jeremy Corbyn's suspension from the Labour Party was unjust and urges members to remain in the Party to move towards unity. Report by Browna...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:15Published
Starmer on Corbyn suspension: There's no need for civil war [Video]

Starmer on Corbyn suspension: There's no need for civil war

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said "there's no need for a civil war" following the decision to suspend former leader Jeremy Corbyn. The politician said he never wants the Labour Party and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Labour Party Suspends Jeremy Corbyn Over Anti-Semitism Response

 A long-awaited official report strongly criticized Britain’s main opposition party, which Mr. Corbyn once led. His reply to the findings prompted his...
NYTimes.com

U.K. Labour Party Suspends Jeremy Corbyn Over Anti-Semitism Response

 A long-awaited official report strongly criticized Britain’s main opposition party, which Mr. Corbyn once led. His reply to the findings prompted his...
NYTimes.com

Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended over comments on anti-Semitism report

 The report concluded that the party did not adequately address anti-Semitism within its ranks during Corbyn’s time at the helm.
Washington Post


Tweets about this