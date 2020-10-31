Global  
 

How a Donald Trump win in US election could spark world instability

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
How a Donald Trump win in US election could spark world instabilityA professor has shared a bleak picture of what the world could look like if Donald Trump wins a second term as US President.Experts are divided over what US election result could bring stability back to America, with fears either...
News video: Is 'Election Stress Disorder' Is a Real Thing? Here's How to Know You Have It

Is 'Election Stress Disorder' Is a Real Thing? Here's How to Know You Have It 06:02

 People on both sides of the political divide are feeling tense, anxious, and overwhelmed right now. an election that's divided families and communities and arguably unleashed more anger and frustration than in any other election in recent memory.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump’s 2020

 New York Times photographers have documented President Trump throughout 2020 from his impeachment trial to his campaign against Joseph R. Biden Jr. 
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden’s 2020

 New York Times photographers have documented Joseph R. Biden Jr. throughout 2020 from his Democratic primary struggles to his socially distant campaign against..
NYTimes.com

CBS Evening News, November 2, 2020

 Trump and Biden make final arguments in key states on election eve; U.S. battles coronavirus surge as states see record new cases
CBS News
Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous' [Video]

Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in Wisconsin on Monday that a recent Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania was "very dangerous" and claimed without evidence "it allows cheating."

Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground states

 President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground states. The president held rallies in North Carolina,..
CBS News

President (government title)

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors [Video]

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors

The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much discussion was foreign policy. India was mentioned just once by Trump, when he called the country's air 'filthy' while commenting on climate change commitments. So which would be better for India - a continuation of the Trump administration in the White House, or the victory of challenger Biden? One big factor in the equation would be the next US government's attitude towards China. While Trump has been increasingly confrontational with Beijing, experts feel that Biden may adopt a less aggressive strategy. Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency [Video]

How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency

Stock market analysts always worry around the time of a Presidential election. The markets can react unpredictably when a certain candidate gets elected. According to Stifel the S&P 500 will sell off initially if the Senate or Presidency remains Republican after the election. Business Insider reports that a note from Stifel says the S&P may fall following this election outcome. With the Republicans in charge hopes of a large fiscal stimulus will fade.

France - Sarkozy probe: Ex-President under investigation in Libya financing case [Video]

France - Sarkozy probe: Ex-President under investigation in Libya financing case

All Eyes On Pennsylvania With Election Set To Begin [Video]

All Eyes On Pennsylvania With Election Set To Begin

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden spent a ton of time in the Keystone State on Monday, knowing it could hold the key to an Electoral College victory. CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Biden, Trump Make Final Push For Votes Ahead Of Election Day [Video]

Biden, Trump Make Final Push For Votes Ahead Of Election Day

WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Trump says 'good television' is coming election night [Video]

Trump says 'good television' is coming election night

U.S. President Donald Trump completed stop three in Traverse City, Michigan as he continued on a five-stop campaign tour of battleground states on Monday (November 2).

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Final Election Eve Rally in Michigan

 President *Donald Trump* is closing out Election Eve with a big rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comEurasia ReviewWorldNewsNewsmaxTMZ.comNYTimes.comBelfast Telegraph

Businessman wagers $5M on Trump winning election: report
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NewsmaxTMZ.comBelfast Telegraph

Media Bias And The US Election – OpEd

Media Bias And The US Election – OpEd Four years ago, a succession of American newspaper polls predicted Hillary Clinton would easily win the presidential election and defeat Donald Trump. On...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •NewsmaxTMZ.comNYTimes.comBelfast Telegraph

