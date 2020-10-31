Unrest erupts over police killing of 21-year-old Black man, Kevin Peterson Jr., near Portland
Saturday, 31 October 2020 (
3 hours ago) Mourners gathered in Hazel Dell, an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington, where family and friends say Kevin E. Peterson Jr.,...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Philadelphia police to boost presence following shooting
[NFA] Philadelphia will deploy additional police officers and has asked surrounding regions for law enforcement support as it braces for further unrest on Tuesday sparked by the police killing of a..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29 Published 4 days ago
Protests And Pain Continue In Portland, Ore., Rochester
Protesters demanding police reform hit the streets for the 100th consecutive day in Portland, while residents in upstate New York are calling for justice following the killing of a Black man by police...
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:40 Published on September 6, 2020
Tweets about this