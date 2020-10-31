Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unrest erupts over police killing of 21-year-old Black man, Kevin Peterson Jr., near Portland

Upworthy Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Mourners gathered in Hazel Dell, an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington, where family and friends say Kevin E. Peterson Jr.,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted'

NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted' 01:06

 New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio commented on unrest in Brooklyn following the police killing of a Black man in Philadelphia, saying "no violence is acceptable."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia police to boost presence following shooting [Video]

Philadelphia police to boost presence following shooting

[NFA] Philadelphia will deploy additional police officers and has asked surrounding regions for law enforcement support as it braces for further unrest on Tuesday sparked by the police killing of a..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:29Published
Protests And Pain Continue In Portland, Ore., Rochester [Video]

Protests And Pain Continue In Portland, Ore., Rochester

Protesters demanding police reform hit the streets for the 100th consecutive day in Portland, while residents in upstate New York are calling for justice following the killing of a Black man by police...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:40Published

Tweets about this