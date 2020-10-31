Trump supporters disrupt Biden speech, he calls them 'ugly folks' - Business Insider

A large group of supporters of President Donald Trump slowed and stopped traffic on a portion of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey on Sunday.
Multiple videos posted to social media showed vehicles flying Trump flags stopped on the highway as their occupant blew their car horns and cheered...
What happens if Pres. Trump loses and refuses to concede? Da Lin spoke with former California congressman Leon Panetta who has also served as U.S. Secretary of Defense, White House chief of staff and..
Three doctors spoke to Business Insider about the projection that Joe Biden has won the election.
They are hopeful he will be spearheading the country's coronavirus response as of 2021.
They are also..