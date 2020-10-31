Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump supporters disrupt Biden speech, he calls them 'ugly folks' - Business Insider

Upworthy Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Videos of the rally show Joe Biden trying to speak over a group of Trump supporters who stood outside the gates of the event, beeping...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Supporters Block New Jersey's Garden State Parkway

Trump Supporters Block New Jersey's Garden State Parkway 00:39

 A large group of supporters of President Donald Trump slowed and stopped traffic on a portion of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey on Sunday. Multiple videos posted to social media showed vehicles flying Trump flags stopped on the highway as their occupant blew their car horns and cheered...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Insider Analysis: Leon Panetta on Biden Transition [Video]

Insider Analysis: Leon Panetta on Biden Transition

What happens if Pres. Trump loses and refuses to concede? Da Lin spoke with former California congressman Leon Panetta who has also served as U.S. Secretary of Defense, White House chief of staff and..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:41Published
Doctors Say They Are "Hopeful" About Biden's COVID-19 Plans [Video]

Doctors Say They Are "Hopeful" About Biden's COVID-19 Plans

Three doctors spoke to Business Insider about the projection that Joe Biden has won the election. They are hopeful he will be spearheading the country's coronavirus response as of 2021. They are also..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump supporters gather outside Maricopa County election office in Arizona [Video]

Trump supporters gather outside Maricopa County election office in Arizona

Trump supporters gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections Office in Phoenix, AZ on Wednesday night, November 6, demanding that all votes be counted.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

US Election 2020: Joe Biden snaps at 'ugly' Trump hecklers

 As his speech was disrupted by Trump supporters in Minnesota, the Democrat called them "ugly folks".
BBC News