Actor Sean Connery dies at 90 - tributes flow for the original James Bond

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Actor Sean Connery dies at 90 - tributes flow for the original James BondLegendary Scottish actor Sir Sean Connery, who first brought James Bond to the screen, has died at the age of 90.His family announced that he had died overnight in his sleep in the Bahamas, after being unwell for some time.The...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90

James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90 00:51

 Original James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. TheScottish actor was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen andappeared in seven of the spy thrillers between 1962 and 1983.

Was Sean Connery the first choice to be James Bond?

 You'll never guess who author Ian Fleming wanted as his James Bond.
CBS News
Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’ [Video]

Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’

Tributes have flooded in for Sir Sean Connery, who has died aged 90. Theproducers of the James Bond film franchise said they are “devastated” by thedeath of the star, as he was remembered as “the world’s greatest Scot, thelast of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971. Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables. His many awards also included two Baftas and three Golden Globes. His family said he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published

From the 60 Minutes archive: Sean Connery

 In 1999, Steve Kroft spoke with Sean Connery about his most famous role.
CBS News

Sean Connery, Legendary James Bond Actor, Dies at 90

 Sean Connery, the legendary actor who is debatably the best known James Bond, has died at the age of 90. Connery’s son Jason told the BBC that he died..
WorldNews
St. Pete native to paddleboard more than 400 miles from Tampa Bay area to Bahamas [Video]

St. Pete native to paddleboard more than 400 miles from Tampa Bay area to Bahamas

St. Pete native Nicholas Holzerland will solo paddleboard more than 400 miles to the Bahamas to raise money for foster children. Story: https://bit.ly/2JbEHfe

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:36Published

Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90 [Video]

Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90

His family confirmed that the legendary actor died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:49Published
Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90

Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery - famous for being the first actor to play James Bond - has died at the age of 90, his family has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 03:05Published
Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News [Video]

Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News

Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published

'Sean Connery WAS James Bond': Daniel Craig, George Takei, more stars mourn 007

 Celebrities, fans and friends flocked to Twitter Saturday to pay their respects to Sean Connery, actor known for defining James Bond for a generation.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsdayCTV NewsE! Online

Bollywood mourns the demise of Sean Connery

 Legendary actor Sean Connery, who was the first to play the stylish spy James Bond, passed away at the age of 90. Tributes poured in for the iconic actor on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Just JaredCTV News

