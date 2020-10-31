|
Actor Sean Connery dies at 90 - tributes flow for the original James Bond
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Legendary Scottish actor Sir Sean Connery, who first brought James Bond to the screen, has died at the age of 90.His family announced that he had died overnight in his sleep in the Bahamas, after being unwell for some time.The...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sean Connery Scottish actor and producer
Was Sean Connery the first choice to be James Bond?You'll never guess who author Ian Fleming wanted as his James Bond.
CBS News
Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:54Published
From the 60 Minutes archive: Sean ConneryIn 1999, Steve Kroft spoke with Sean Connery about his most famous role.
CBS News
The Bahamas Country in North America
Sean Connery, Legendary James Bond Actor, Dies at 90Sean Connery, the legendary actor who is debatably the best known James Bond, has died at the age of 90. Connery’s son Jason told the BBC that he died..
WorldNews
St. Pete native to paddleboard more than 400 miles from Tampa Bay area to Bahamas
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:36Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this