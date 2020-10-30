Death toll reaches 39 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

At least 37 people were killed in Izmir, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said from a crisis coordination center before visiting the wrecked sites. Among them was an elderly woman who drowned in the tsunami. But rescue teams on Saturday made contact with 38-year old Seher Perincek and her four children _ ages 3, 7 and 10-year-old twins _ inside a fallen building in Izmir and cleared a corridor to bring them out.


