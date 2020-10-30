Global  
 

Death toll reaches 39 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

IndiaTimes Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
At least 37 people were killed in Izmir, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said from a crisis coordination center before visiting the wrecked sites. Among them was an elderly woman who drowned in the tsunami. But rescue teams on Saturday made contact with 38-year old Seher Perincek and her four children _ ages 3, 7 and 10-year-old twins _ inside a fallen building in Izmir and cleared a corridor to bring them out.
 Footage showed homes in Izmir, Turkey swaying as the region was hit by a major earthquake.The magnitude 7 quake hit off the coast of Izmir province, north of the Greek island of Samos.

