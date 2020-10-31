|
349 new cases, 2 COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Saturday
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Public health officials in Manitoba announced 349 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus on Saturday.
