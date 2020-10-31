Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

349 new cases, 2 COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Saturday

CTV News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Public health officials in Manitoba announced 349 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India crosses 81-lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19: India crosses 81-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally reached 81,37,119 on Oct 31. The spike of 48,268 new cases and 551 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total active cases are 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in last 24 hrs...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
New Jersey Hospitals Seeing More COVID-19 Cases [Video]

New Jersey Hospitals Seeing More COVID-19 Cases

Health officials are warning a steady rise in COVID cases could again stress the tri-state area's hospitals. We're not there yet, but there is growing concern; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 173 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 173 New Coronavirus Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 173 new Coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 81,37,119 with 48,268 new cases

 With 48,268 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 81,37,119, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday....
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBC.ca

COVID-19 In South Florida: 339 Newly Reported Cases In Miami-Dade, 144 In Broward

 The Florida Department of Health reported 339 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 additional deaths in Miami-Dade County on Saturday.
cbs4.com Also reported by •Upworthy

480 COVID-19 cases, three deaths announced in Manitoba Friday

 In a surge never before seen in Manitoba, the province has announced 480 new cases of COVID-19.
CTV News


Tweets about this