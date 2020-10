You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Izzo Speaks About Schedule and More



In a press conference Thursday, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said he hopes to have MSU's schedule by late next week. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 42:51 Published 1 day ago Restrictions in place as Michigan, Michigan State meet for rivalry game Saturday



Restrictions in place as Michigan, Michigan State meet for rivalry game Saturday Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:21 Published 2 days ago Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally



President Donald Trump has started a busy day of campaigning with a cold,rain-soaked rally in Lansing, Michigan. Most polls show Trump trailingDemocrat Joe Biden in a state that Trump won narrowly in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this