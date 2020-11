You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources In-Person Voting Set to Expand Across the Bay Area Saturday



Levi's Stadium is one of 100 full-service voting centers in Santa Clara County that will be open Saturday through Election Day. Already the county has seen record early-voting numbers as Betty Yu.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:21 Published 16 hours ago 'Ride Out To Vote' Delivers Ballots By Horseback To Alameda Co. Courthouse



''Ride Out To Vote' trotted down the streets of Oakland to drop off their ballots on horseback at the Alameda County Courthouse on Monday, as part of a movement to encourage people to vote any way they.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:38 Published 22 hours ago Early voting is setting records in Erie County



Early voting is setting records in Erie County Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:47 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this