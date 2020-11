You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Still too early to call Michigan for either Trump or Biden



It's still too close to call in Michigan between President Trump and Joe Biden. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:53 Published 2 hours ago Portland streets clogged with demonstrators as election remains undecided



Hundreds join the "unity march" through Portland streets on election night, November 3.Some were shouting the names of black people killed by law enforcement as well as racial injustice slogans. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 4 hours ago Hundreds of protestors flood the streets of D.C. setting off fireworks and waiting for election results



Protesters hurl fireworks into the air in Washington, D.C. on November 3 as they await the results of the 2020 presidential election. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:23 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this