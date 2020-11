LaVar Arrington: Trevor Lawrence would be avoiding a 'catastrophe' by not signing with Jets | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence should skip out on the NFL draft to avoid being drafted by the New York Jets. Hear why LaVar.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:43 Published 1 week ago

Joel Klatt & Colin Cowherd speculate which NFL team will draft Trevor Lawrence | THE HERD



Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss where Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence will land in the NFL draft. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:10 Published 2 weeks ago