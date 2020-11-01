Global  
 

Turkey-Greece earthquake: Death toll rises to 37, rescue operation underway

Zee News Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Earthquake of 6.9 magnitudes had hit Turkey on Friday which centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos.   
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake 01:12

 At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The earthquake brought down several buildings, people are feared to be trapped under the rubble. The...

Rescuers search for survivors as Aegean earthquake death toll rises

 Rescue teams are scouring the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast and the north...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •WorldNews

Turkey earthquake toll rises to 17, search, rescue operations underway

 A search and rescue operation is underway in Izmir city after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on Richter Scale hit the Aegean Sea, causing massive loss of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWorldNews

Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

 Rescue teams on Saturday plowed through concrete blocks and the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake t
Hindu


