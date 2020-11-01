Global  
 

What Donald Trump might do if he loses

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Of course, Donald Trump doesn't plan to lose Tuesday, but what's the future if he does? From court battles to road trips with his wife Melania, potential post-White House options are as unconventional as everything else about the 45th president.
