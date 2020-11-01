Ohio State vs. Penn State: Score, live updates for Big Ten game
Sunday, 1 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) Here's a preview, how to watch and live updates for the No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 18 Penn State football game Saturday, Oct. 31.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Indiana brings the chaos, Justin Fields brings his A-game, and more from Week 8
Does the college football universe really care who wins a Big Ten game? Why yes, yes it does. From Indiana's oh-so-close score to upset Penn State, to Justin...
ESPN
1 week ago
Ohio State vs. Penn State: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream
One of the biggest games of the early Big Ten season happens Saturday night in Happy Valley
CBS Sports
2 days ago
College football rankings: Penn State joins The Bottom 25 with tough game vs. Ohio State up next
The Big Ten and Mountain West started their seasons last weekend and are well-represented in The Bottom 25
CBS Sports
4 days ago
Tweets about this