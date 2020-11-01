‘The Untouchables’ Stars Kevin Costner & Robert De Niro Remember “Man’s Man” Sean Connery
Sunday, 1 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) Sean Connery, most known as the first 007 in the James Bond film series, died Saturday morning in the Bahamas. As news made its way...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
13 hours ago
Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the movie The Untouchables. He also won three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards in his career spanning...
Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News 01:23
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90
Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.
The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971.
Connery was awarded an Oscar in..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:54 Published 12 hours ago
Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90
Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery - famous for being the first actor to play James Bond - has died at the age of 90, his family has confirmed.
Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 03:05 Published 13 hours ago
