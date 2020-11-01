Global  
 

‘The Untouchables’ Stars Kevin Costner & Robert De Niro Remember “Man’s Man” Sean Connery

Sunday, 1 November 2020
Sean Connery, most known as the first 007 in the James Bond film series, died Saturday morning in the Bahamas. As news made its way...
News video: Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News

Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News 01:23

 Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the movie The Untouchables. He also won three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards in his career spanning...

