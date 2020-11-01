Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Death toll from earthquake in Turkey surpasses 40

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey's western Izmir province has gone up to 42, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD). A 6.6-magnitude quake toppled more than a dozen buildings in Izmir on Friday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Saturday that the death toll from...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey

Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey 01:17

 A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, authorities said. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir [Video]

Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir

Many buildings in Izmir province collapsed within seconds killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece [Video]

Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece

Powerful quake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 25 people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:59Published
17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake [Video]

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Death toll reaches 30 after Turkey quake

 Three young children and their mother were rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in western Turkey on Saturday, some 23 hours after a powerful...
Belfast Telegraph

Death toll from earthquake felt in Turkey and Greece rises to 39 as rescuers comb through the rubble

 The 7.0-magnitude quake struck Friday afternoon near the west coast town of Seferihisar in Izmir province.
SBS

Turkey-Greece earthquake: Death toll rises to 37, rescue operation underway

 Earthquake of 6.9 magnitudes had hit Turkey on Friday which centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos.   
Zee News Also reported by •WorldNewsMid-DayBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this