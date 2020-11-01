Death toll from earthquake in Turkey surpasses 40

Sunday, 1 November 2020 () The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey's western Izmir province has gone up to 42, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD). A 6.6-magnitude quake toppled more than a dozen buildings in Izmir on Friday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Saturday that the death toll from...
At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The..