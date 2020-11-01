Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Joe Biden has options, Donald Trump walks narrow path

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
US election: Joe Biden has options, Donald Trump walks narrow pathPresident Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Biden's is appreciably wider.The former vice president is competitive in all the battleground...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

CBS Weekend News, October 31, 2020

 Trump and Biden hold campaign events on final weekend before Election Day; Drive-in horror shows for Halloween gain popularity in Japan amid pandemic
CBS News

Biden staff call 911 after bus swarmed by Trump supporters on Texas highway

 According to the Biden campaign, the vehicles surrounded the bus trying to slow it down in the middle of the highway or run it off the road.
USATODAY.com

Trump and Biden hold campaign events on final weekend before Election Day

 President Trump and Joe Biden are holding multiple rallies on the final weekend before Election Day. Both candidates are making a push to lock up Pennsylvania,..
CBS News
COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push [Video]

COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push

[NFA] Voters say the coronavirus outbreak is their top concern as President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden make a final push for support with a record number of Americans already voting early. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:39Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump predicts unstoppable 'great red wave' [Video]

Donald Trump predicts unstoppable 'great red wave'

US President Donald Trump has predicted a 'great red wave' of Republicanvoters will sweep him to a second term in Tuesday's election. Mr Trump spoketo supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Revisiting President Trump’s border wall promise

 In 2015, then-candidate Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to build a wall spanning the entire southern border with Mexico. Mireya Villarreal rode along with..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election polls tracker: who is leading in swing states, Trump or Biden?

 Joe Biden is leading ​Donald Trump in the national polls for the presidential election. But that doesn’t guarantee ​the Democratic candidate victory...
WorldNews

A look at the Biden and Trump campaigns' strategies in final stretch before Election Day

 Both President Trump and Joe Biden were on the campaign trail Saturday, the final weekend before Election Day. CBS News political contributor and Democratic..
CBS News

Trump Supporters Succeed in Chasing Biden Bus Out of Austin, TX Area

 A group of Trump supporters on the outskirts of Austin reportedly ran a Biden campaign bus out of town after trying to hold an event there ... and, apparently,..
TMZ.com

United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

US election: Biden has many paths to White House, Trump has few

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the White House. Biden's is appreciably wider.Winning the US Electoral College is..
New Zealand Herald

Hillary Clinton joins Electoral College 4 years after it cost her the presidency: 'Pretty sure I'll get to vote for Joe'

 Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, is one of 29 Democratic electors for New York state in 2020.
USATODAY.com

The ghost haunting the 2020 election

 (CNN)What is haunting the campaign of 2020? The ghost of 2016, when Donald Trump overcame dismal mid-October polls and eked out a surprise Electoral College..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Rallies Supporters In Butler [Video]

President Trump Rallies Supporters In Butler

With three days to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump made his stop to rally supporters in Butler County. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse was in attendance to hear what the president had to say.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:31Published
Candidates Spend Final Weekend Before Election In Key States [Video]

Candidates Spend Final Weekend Before Election In Key States

In their first joint appearance on the campaign trail, former president Barack Obama joined his two-term vice president Joe Biden for events in Flint and Detroit, Michigan. The Obama-Biden ticket won..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published
President Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden For Pennsylvania's Past 'Economic Nightmare' [Video]

President Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden For Pennsylvania's Past 'Economic Nightmare'

Trump will be in Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

White House Blasts Dr. Fauci for Criticizing Coronavirus Response Days Before Election, Accuses Him of Being Part of ‘The Swamp’

White House Blasts Dr. Fauci for Criticizing Coronavirus Response Days Before Election, Accuses Him of Being Part of ‘The Swamp’ With Election Day just three days away, the White House is again slamming one of its own top health experts on the coronavirus.
Mediaite

Trump and Biden make final battleground sprint as voter turnout soars

 Trump has urged his supporters to bypass early voting options in hopes of making up ground on election day, while repeating unsubstantiated claims that votes not...
The Age Also reported by •SBSDeutsche Welle

Annastacia Palaszczuk chalks historic Queensland election win up to her coronavirus response

 Annastacia Palaszczuk says her re-election proves Queenslanders backed her COVID-19 measures, which allowed them to go about their lives normally compared with...
SBS


Tweets about this