You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bihar polls: First phase to see voting on 71 seats, officials leave for polling stations



Citizens of Bihar are ready to choose their next state government as the assembly polls will kick start from October 28. The first phase will see 71 of the 243 seats go to polls. Polling parties in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16 Published 4 days ago COVID-19 concerns and tornado damage force Davidson County to move three voting sites



Three longtime voting precincts in Davidson County will be moved because of COVID-19 concerns and lingering damage from the March tornado. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:01 Published 1 week ago Former GOP Lawmaker Charged With Assaulting Poll Worker



Making multiple false statements about this year's election, President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on his supporters to carefully watch polling locations. I am urging my supporters to go into.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this