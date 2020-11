You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources North Hills Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus



One student has tested positive for coronavirus at North Hills High School. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:14 Published 7 hours ago Washington County Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19



Nick Sherman announced on his Facebook page that he tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:16 Published 2 days ago Unnamed Chargers Player Tests Positive For COVID-19



A player for the Los Angeles Chargers has tested positive for coronavirus, the team revealed Thursday. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:24 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this