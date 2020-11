‘SNL’: John Mulaney Takes On 2020 Presidential “Elderly Man Contest”; Roasts Governor Cuomo’s Press Conferences Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

John Mulaney returned to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time tonight and took on America’s politicians in his opening skit. He... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this