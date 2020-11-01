Global  
 

Johnson locks down England as UK Covid cases pass 1m

Khaleej Times Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Johnson's imposition of stricter curbs came after scientists warned the outbreak was going in the wrong direction.
News video: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown for England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown for England 01:48

 A national lockdown which will see the closure of pubs, restaurants,entertainment venues and non-essential shops will come into force in Englandat 0001 on Thursday November 5 and will end on Wednesday December 2, PrimeMinister Boris Johnson said.

Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2

Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment..

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2

Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson announced month-lock down England back into a national lockdown for one month till December 02. People will only be allowed to leave home for "specific..

England Poised For Second Lockdown

England Poised For Second Lockdown

(CNN) England could enter a second national lockdown in the coming days, as surging coronavirus infections across Europe trigger strict new rules and violent protests. A scientific adviser to the..

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million COVID-19 cases and a...
Japan Today

Calls for national lockdown grow as Covid cases rise in England

 Boris Johnson’s government faces difficult dilemma as new study shows infections doubling every nine days
FT.com

Calls grow for national lockdown as Covid cases rise in England

 Boris Johnson’s government faces difficult dilemma as new study shows infections doubling every nine days
FT.com


