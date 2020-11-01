Johnson locks down England as UK Covid cases pass 1m

Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment..
(CNN) England could enter a second national lockdown in the coming days, as surging coronavirus infections across Europe trigger strict new rules and violent protests. A scientific adviser to the..