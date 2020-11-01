Global  
 

Quebec stabbing: Two dead after attack by man 'in medieval clothes'

Upworthy Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Police confirm at least two people have died and say they have arrested a man in his mid-20s.
 In a horrific incident, Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City In Canada by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing.The attacks occurred in the historic Old Quebec neighborhood of the city. Quebec City police spokesman has revealed that The suspect,...

