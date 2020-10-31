'Shoot your shot': Obama nails three-pointer while campaigning with Biden in Michigan

Watch the video of Former US President Barack Obama nailing a three-pointer while campaigning with Biden in Michigan. 'That's what I do,' Obama yells after nailing the three, before lowering his VOTE mask and yelling again, 'That's what I do!'. Barack Obama displayed his basketball skills, tweeting...
In their first joint appearance on the campaign trail, former president Barack Obama joined his two-term vice president Joe Biden for events in Flint and Detroit, Michigan. The Obama-Biden ticket won..