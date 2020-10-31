Global  
 

'Shoot your shot': Obama nails three-pointer while campaigning with Biden in Michigan

Upworthy Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Barack Obama called game.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Barack Obama nails a three-pointer while campaigning with Biden in Michigan: Watch|Oneindia News

Barack Obama nails a three-pointer while campaigning with Biden in Michigan: Watch|Oneindia News 01:04

 Watch the video of Former US President Barack Obama nailing a three-pointer while campaigning with Biden in Michigan. 'That's what I do,' Obama yells after nailing the three, before lowering his VOTE mask and yelling again, 'That's what I do!'. Barack Obama displayed his basketball skills, tweeting...

