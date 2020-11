You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Giving Us An Extra Hour Of Sleep



Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. This means time will "fall back" from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday -- so remember to change back any clocks that do not automatically update. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:29 Published 2 days ago Americans say Election Day stress is negatively impacting their overall health



Over half of Americans expect Election Day to be the most stressful day of their lives thus far, according to new research.According to a recent survey that asked 2,000 U.S. adults to evaluate their.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 2 days ago Uni student has attracted 300k social media followers by posting time-lapse videos of himself completing JIGSAWS



A university student has attracted 300k social media followers by posting time-lapse videos of himself - completing JIGSAWS.Nathan Tozer, 20, is a keen jigsaw enthusiast, and says he "always has at.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:23 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this