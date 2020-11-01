Global  
 

Boris Johnson accused of 'giving in to scientific advisers' as England heads for lockdown

Upworthy Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson was accused of "giving in to scientific advisers" by a former leader of his Conservative Party after the UK Prime Minister...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million 02:19

 Non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons.

Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2 [Video]

Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment..

Duration: 01:11
COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2 [Video]

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2

Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson announced month-lock down England back into a national lockdown for one month till December 02. People will only be allowed to leave home for "specific..

Duration: 01:12
England Poised For Second Lockdown [Video]

England Poised For Second Lockdown

(CNN) England could enter a second national lockdown in the coming days, as surging coronavirus infections across Europe trigger strict new rules and violent protests. A scientific adviser to the..

Duration: 00:33

Johnson to hold press conference as speculation mounts on new lockdown

 Boris Johnson will host a press conference with his chief medical and scientific advisers on Saturday afternoon, amid speculation he will impose a national...
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates: Saturday October 31

 Boris Johnson is set to host a press conference with his chief medical and scientific advisers on Saturday afternoon, amid speculation he will impose a national...
Belfast Telegraph

Boris Johnson faces Tory demands for ‘road map’ out of northern lockdown

 Boris Johnson faces pressure from scientific advisers for tougher coronavirus restrictions at the same time as northern Tory MPs have demanded to know how...
Belfast Telegraph


jly1960

Julie Young #Socialist #CorbynMyHero RT @RugeleyMan: Remember, this is the man who reduced benefits for the vulnerable, told us he could live on £80 a week, about the cost of s… 3 seconds ago

RugeleyMan

Mark Clemence, a Grumpy Rugeley Man Remember, this is the man who reduced benefits for the vulnerable, told us he could live on £80 a week, about the c… https://t.co/Wu0Z7Z83uH 2 minutes ago

DeiNikkolo

Pachakutiy 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇹🇱🇻🇳🇨🇳🇰🇵🇨🇺🇷🇺🇮🇷 RT @MBittencourtMD: How can things work out if listening to specialists is referred to as "giving in"? Imagine if the headline was: "Boris… 4 minutes ago

therightblue

TheRightBlue Boris Johnson accused of 'giving in to scientific advisers' as England heads for lockdown https://t.co/bb8s93BuTP 18 minutes ago

LeeKniess

Lee Kniess Boris Johnson accused of 'giving in to scientific advisers' as England heads for lockdown https://t.co/dQdbZxgFEo 19 minutes ago

tigarlily246

jeanette schostak This man has shameful past. Why does he think he has the right to judge when he has not been voted into that positi… https://t.co/RxYhOfLsp6 29 minutes ago

Sarahrobo19414

Sarah robinson RT @Telegraph: 👀 A rebellion is already brewing. 📌 Conservative MPs have accused Boris Johnson of allowing himself to be "bounced" into a… 33 minutes ago

johnrallan

John Allan #WeToldYouSo #FBPE #FBSI 3.5% #woke RT @SkyNews: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused by a former Conservative leader of "giving in" to the government's scientific ad… 33 minutes ago