Saturday Night Live Recap Season 46, Episode 5: John Mulaney NY Musical, Biden Halloween

Upworthy Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph cross their finger for big news come Tuesday, while Maya does double duty as Lady Liberty for the latest of...
News video: 'SNL' Recap: John Mulaney Hosts for Fourth Time, Weekend Update Tears Apart Trump | THR News

 John Mulaney hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the fourth time on Halloween. Here are all the highlights from the spooky show.

On ‘S.N.L.’, Jim Carrey Reads a Spooky Election Update of ‘The Raven’

 Carrey appeared in his recurring role as Joe Biden in a Halloween episode hosted by the “Saturday Night Live” alum John Mulaney and featuring the Strokes as...
