Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FBI investigating incident where ‘Trump train’ surrounded Biden bus

Upworthy Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into a Friday incident in Texas where supporters of President Donald Trump...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Our Cartoon President S03E14 [Video]

Our Cartoon President S03E14

Our Cartoon President 3x14 - Next on Episode 14 Season 3 - Promo trailer HD - Cartoon Chuck Schumer and Cartoon Nancy Pelosi trap Cartoon Joe Biden on an Amtrak train to nowhere...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published
Chairmen react to first presidential debate [Video]

Chairmen react to first presidential debate

Ben Wikler called the debate a "train wreck" for President Trump, while Andrew Hitt said Joe Biden put on a "sad display."

Credit: WISN     Duration: 04:28Published
Trump Supporter Bashes Biden Supporter's Teen Daughter In The Face With Flagpole [Video]

Trump Supporter Bashes Biden Supporter's Teen Daughter In The Face With Flagpole

A Florida man is facing felony charges after ramming a 13-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole. According to Newser, the 73-year-old did so while demonstrating his support of President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden camp cancels Texas events after "Trump Train" surrounds campaign bus

 The highway skirmish came as Democrats close ground in a state that is polling competitively in the race for president. Recent polls...
Upworthy

FBI Is Investigating ‘Trump Train’ That Surrounded Biden Campaign Bus in Texas: Report

 Read the rest of this entry »
Mediaite

'Trump Train' in Texas followed Biden bus down highway, FBI investigating

 Supporters of President Trump riding in trucks surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus traveling down a Texas highway Friday, prompting Democrat staffers to...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

MikeVermillio10

Mike Vermillion RT @kfor: FBI investigating incident where 'Trump train' surrounded Biden bus https://t.co/XNkVCX9WSj 48 seconds ago

GranpaOle

grumpy ole granpa RT @NotHoodlum: The FBI is now investigating a Friday incident in Texas where supporters of Donald Trump aggressively surrounded a Biden ca… 2 minutes ago

occupybergennj

OccupyBergenNJ RT @ArianaDMichaels: So Texas police are saying it was the Biden/Harris vehicle that was guilty in the road rage incident involving Ttump s… 3 minutes ago

kfor

KFOR FBI investigating incident where 'Trump train' surrounded Biden bus https://t.co/XNkVCX9WSj 4 minutes ago

Sisal13

Linda Aukschun FBI investigating incident where ‘Trump train’ surrounded Biden bus - https://t.co/v3H23Yik5S https://t.co/39cS9ut1fb via @GoogleNews 5 minutes ago

mcgirlnextdoor

~|✨♏fc✨|~ RT @KTLA: The FBI is now looking into a Friday incident in Texas where Trump supporters surrounded a Biden campaign bus on a Texas intersta… 5 minutes ago

chaturner

ChaTurner @JCrongeyer @ZoeyZoeAz @TexasTribune @TexasGOP @FBI I saw this: https://t.co/ONrU2JIt2a 6 minutes ago

Rousseaus_Ghost

Rousseau’s Ghost FBI investigating incident where ‘Trump train’ surrounded Biden bus https://t.co/TuHsKcqttd 6 minutes ago