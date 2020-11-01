Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa gets unfriendly welcome to NFL by Aaron Donald

CBS Boston sports reporter Levan Reid looks at Week 8 matchups in the AFC East. The Patriots find themselves underdogs against a Bills team they’ve dominated in recent years. The Dolphins begin the Tua Tagovailoa era against the Rams. The Jets won’t end their losing streak against the Chiefs....
Colin Cowherd spent a lot of time praising rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but ahead of his debut start in Week 8 with the Miami Dolphins, he's had an epiphany: Tua's not going to work in the NFL...
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 07:01Published