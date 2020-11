You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Initial suspect released as French police hunt gunman who shot priest French police released an initial suspect in the shooting of a Greek Orthodox priest and widened their search for the gunman who critically wounded the priest as...

Belfast Telegraph 4 hours ago



French police release suspect in priest's shooting, widen search French police on Sunday released an initial suspect in the shooting of a Greek Orthodox priest and widened their search for the gunman who critically wounded the...

CBC.ca 37 minutes ago Also reported by • Newsmax



Tweets about this