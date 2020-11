You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tropical Storm Eta Forms, Tying a Record Set 15 Years Ago Eta became the 28th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, matching a record set in 2005.

NYTimes.com 9 hours ago



Tropical storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms in single Atlantic season Tropical storm Eta formed in the Caribbean late Saturday, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

CBC.ca 20 hours ago



Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties most storms on record; forecast to become hurricane A newly formed Tropical Storm, Eta, is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday and has tied the record for most the named storms ‒ 28 ‒ in a single...

FOXNews.com 8 hours ago





Tweets about this