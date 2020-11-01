Quebec sports teams, national leaders offer words of condolences to Quebec City
Sunday, 1 November 2020 (
40 minutes ago) Sports teams and other public figures rushed to express their condolences for the victims of the Saturday stabbing attack in Quebec City that left two people dead.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Sven: Teams have less respect for Liv, City
Sven-Goran Eriksson explains how Aston Villa beat Liverpool 7-2 and why recent results show Premier League teams have less respect for Liverpool and Manchester City this season.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:36 Published on October 5, 2020
Sven: PL teams have worked Liverpool out
Former Manchester City and England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson says Premier League teams have worked out how to play against big teams like Liverpool and Manchester City because of their high defensive..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:55 Published on October 5, 2020
Tweets about this