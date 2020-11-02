Global  
 

US election: The number that should terrify Donald Trump

New Zealand Herald Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
US election: The number that should terrify Donald TrumpOPINION: One of the more baffling things about the US election is Donald Trump's decision to make an overwhelmingly unpopular position one of the centrepieces of his re-election campaign.To illustrate my point here, I'm going...
News video: Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America?

Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America? 13:38

 In the 2020 election, President Donald Trump will be judged on his handling of the covid-19 pandemic. But what else will be his legacy if he loses? Further content: Find The Economist’s coverage of the US elections: https://econ.st/3mwsMa4 Sign up to The Economist’s weekly “Checks and...

FBI to investigate Biden campaign bus standoff [Video]

FBI to investigate Biden campaign bus standoff

Texas FBI said Sunday that they will investigate last week's highway standoff between Trump caravan and Biden campaign bus. Bryan Wood reports.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci unloads on US pandemic response

 For the better part of 2020, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied the toll the Covid-19 pandemic has had on his nation.In the final days before the..
New Zealand Herald

US elections: As rivals launch final campaign, study links 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths to Trump rallies

 President Donald Trump is mounting one final test of whether the massive crowds that often show up at his signature rallies will translate into votes as he...
Mid-Day

Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’

Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’ This isn't the first time Trump has tweeted his support of the incident that occurred earlier this weekend. On Saturday night, Trump tweeted a video of the...
Lady Gaga in Twitter feud with Trump campaign

 Music superstar Lady Gaga got into an unlikely Twitter feud Sunday with President Donald Trump's reelection campaign after they accused her of being...
