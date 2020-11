You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Skip Bayless: Cowboys' defense is on pace to give up most points in the history of NFL | UNDISPUTED



It’s only Week 7 but the Dallas Cowboys are already in must-win mode. Before the Philadelphia Eagles even took the division lead with their win over the New York Giants last night, Dallas linebacker.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:11 Published 1 week ago Skip Bayless: Eagles proved they're better than Cowboys in Week 4 win against 49ers | UNDISPUTED



The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off an upset against the San Francisco 49ers last night thanks to Philly’s defense forcing 3 turnovers. The first win for the Eagles means they are now just 1-2-1 but.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:39 Published on October 5, 2020 Colin Cowherd: Eagles have the edge over Cowboys to win the NFC East | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd predicts that it will be a very disappointing year in the state of Texas, as the Philadelphia Eagles have the edge over the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why Colin's Eagles-Cowboys comparison.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:00 Published on September 10, 2020

Tweets about this