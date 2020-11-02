|
At least ten dead as typhoon Goni impacts more than 2 million people in the Philippines
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
At least 10 people are dead and more than two million impacted after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, swept across...
At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines
At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barreled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
Philippines slammed by the year's most powerful storm
Typhoon Goni - the year's most powerful storm - made landfall in Catanduanes and Albay in Bicol region, the southern part of the Luzon main island, on Sunday morning (November 1).
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Typhoon Goni: Philippines Struck by Year’s Strongest Storm
Super Typhoon Goni has made landfall in the Philippines, bringing catastrophic winds and rain.
The powerful storm hit the archipelago with sustained winds of 225kph and gusts of 280kph.
Several..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:22Published
