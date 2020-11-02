Global  
 

At least ten dead as typhoon Goni impacts more than 2 million people in the Philippines

Upworthy Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
At least 10 people are dead and more than two million impacted after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, swept across...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Super Typhoon Goni topples stadium floodlight in Philippines

Super Typhoon Goni topples stadium floodlight in Philippines 00:30

 Super Typhoon Goni blew down a sports stadium floodlight in the Philippines this morning (November 1st) as it smashed into the country killing at least four people.

