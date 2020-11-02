Donald Trump denies report he would declare poll victory early Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

US President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he is planning to prematurely declare victory after the presidential polls are over on Tuesday, but hinted that he is gearing up for a legal battle post the election.



"No, no that was a false report," Trump told reporters at the Charlotte airport in North Carolina amidst a news... 👓 View full article

