Donald Trump denies report he would declare poll victory early

Mid-Day Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he is planning to prematurely declare victory after the presidential polls are over on Tuesday, but hinted that he is gearing up for a legal battle post the election.

"No, no that was a false report," Trump told reporters at the Charlotte airport in North Carolina amidst a news...
