Canadian economic decision-makers press pause for U.S. election outcome
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
With a pandemic, a minority government in Ottawa and a crumbling energy sector, the Canadian economy is already in a period of great uncertainty. This week's election in the United States only makes things more fraught.
With a pandemic, a minority government in Ottawa and a crumbling energy sector, the Canadian economy is already in a period of great uncertainty. This week's election in the United States only makes things more fraught.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources