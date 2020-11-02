Global  
 

Canadian economic decision-makers press pause for U.S. election outcome

CBC.ca Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
With a pandemic, a minority government in Ottawa and a crumbling energy sector, the Canadian economy is already in a period of great uncertainty. This week's election in the United States only makes things more fraught.
